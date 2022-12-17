Bell Bank Sells 13,254 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.