Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 634 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $149.57 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

