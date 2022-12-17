Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $536.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.