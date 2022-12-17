Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $191,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 191.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 213.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 28.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

