Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,381 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 108.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 583,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.