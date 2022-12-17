Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $811.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

