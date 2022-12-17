Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 504.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,510 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $384.98 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.