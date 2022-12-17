Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

