34,971 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %
PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
