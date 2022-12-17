Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.20 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $201,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

