Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 5,819 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 9,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 67,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 143,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.