828 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

