F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Decreased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 101.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

