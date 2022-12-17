CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 638.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

