Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $165.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

