3,198 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average is $220.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

