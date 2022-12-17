Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,431,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

