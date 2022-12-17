2,948 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

