NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

NXPI opened at $163.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.