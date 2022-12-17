Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 851 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 33,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,339.6% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

DIS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

