Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 363 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,303,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.0 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.