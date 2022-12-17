Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.