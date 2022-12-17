RDA Financial Network Has $772,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

