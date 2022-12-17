Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 2,921 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

