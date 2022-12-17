Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

