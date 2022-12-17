PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Hall Laurie J Trustee’s 9th Largest Position

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

