Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $139,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day moving average of $490.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

