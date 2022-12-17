Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 7.0 %

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

