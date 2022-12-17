Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.