Marcum Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

MCK stock opened at $372.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $229.04 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

