Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,316,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

