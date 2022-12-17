Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

