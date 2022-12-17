Steph & Co. Sells 757 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $764,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

