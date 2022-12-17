Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,034.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

