Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.