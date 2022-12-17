Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 177,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

