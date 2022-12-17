Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $46.26 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580,472 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $46,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.