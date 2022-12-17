Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,805.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,609 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.