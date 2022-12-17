Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 16,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,936.7% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,136.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 80,634 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,718.7% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,141.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.