Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.04 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

