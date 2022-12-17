Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,736 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

MRO stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.