Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $158,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

