Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 936.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.