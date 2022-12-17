Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,262,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.