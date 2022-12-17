Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.72 and its 200-day moving average is $236.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

