Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

