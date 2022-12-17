Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of LW opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

