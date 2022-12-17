Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,253.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,239.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

