Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,294 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,313,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,061,823 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

