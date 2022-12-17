Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $205,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 26.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $240.10 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

